Animals evacuated from Castaic shelter might return next week 

The animals from the Castaic Animal Care Center that were evacuated to the Lancaster shelter due to the Hughes Fire last week might be returning soon, shelter officials said.

According to Paul Maradiaga, manager of the Castaic Animal Care Center, all the animals have been at the Lancaster shelter, but they’ll remain there until it’s safe for them to return.

“We’re trying to do an inspection of the facility and a thorough cleaning before bringing the animals and the staff over,” Maradiaga said during a phone call on Monday. “So, that’s what we’re working on this week. Hopefully by next week, everything is clear, clean, and we’re ready to come back. But for now, we’re working from the Lancaster Care Center, and our field units are here locally, assisting on field calls.”

After the Hughes Fire broke out on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 22, near Castaic Lake, the shelter began monitoring it closely. Maradiaga said when they saw the blaze jump from 30 acres to 50 and then to 100, they acted immediately. Staff and volunteers began packing up trailers and vehicles.

Maradiaga added that he and his team received additional help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“You should’ve seen the resilience and the commitment of our volunteers and our staff,” he said. “Our main objective was to just get the animals safely out of there. I think it was an excellent response. It was a collaboration with the sheriff and Office of Emergency Management. Without their help, it would not have been possible.”

Maradiaga said that, within three hours, approximately 43 animals, including livestock, were ready to go, and all animals made it safely to Lancaster, where they’ve been since.

As of Tuesday morning, the Hughes Fire, which was still technically considered active, according to Celeste Morales, spokeswoman for the Angeles National Forest, had burned over 10,420 acres and was at 98% containment. All evacuation warnings, Morales said, had been lifted.