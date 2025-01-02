Beard Care with Beard Butter: The Secret to Soft, Manageable Facial Hair 

Beards are now truly a fashion statement for men. It highlights facial features and adds a hint of masculinity to their overall appearance. Yet, growing an immaculate beard from scratch won’t happen overnight. It takes care, time, and the right beard care products. Thankfully, Live Bearded recognized the need to develop the best products for beard care on the market. Live Bearded is a company dedicated exclusively to creating high-quality men’s beard supplies that make the dream of flaunting an amazing beard a reality.

The Best Beard Care Products: Birth of Live Bearded

In 2016, lifelong buddies Spencer and Anthony founded Live Bearded. Its foundation was led by a mutual feeling of brotherhood and community. The duo’s inspiration sprouted during the ‘No Shave November’ in 2015 when Spencer started growing his beard for the first time and noticed the camaraderie that beards create among men. That realization inspired them to design a beard company dedicated to offering beard care products for a community of people striving to “Do Better” every day.

Making a Difference with Men’s Beard Care

Since its inception, Live Bearded has prioritized customer satisfaction at every level. Their firm commitment to elevating customer experience is reflected in the company’s policies, such as the lifetime warranty and 365-day money-back guarantee on beard care products. This ensures every customer feels valued and supported.

Live Bearded stands out among other brands for its emphasis on brotherhood. Every customer is treated like family, a reflection of the founders’ own relationship. This ethos extends beyond transactions to building genuine connections through local events, such as the annual Running with the Beards fundraiser supporting Phoenix Children’s Hospital and quarterly gatherings at breweries.

Beard Care Secret Ingredient

Among Live Bearded’s stand-out beard care supplies, their beard butter is winning hearts. It is a must-have for anyone aiming for soft, manageable facial hair. Packed with all-natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, this beard care product offers light to medium hold while deeply nourishing both beard and skin. Its natural fragrance adds a refreshing touch, making grooming a pleasurable experience.

Beard butter is part of Live Bearded’s comprehensive three-step beard care routine, including washing, conditioning, and moisturizing to ensure optimal beard health (learn more, here). When paired with their beard oils, washes, and conditioners, all made with premium, all-natural ingredients, it transforms even the most unruly facial hair into a well-groomed beard.

The brand also offers a range of beard care kits crafted to address specific beard concerns. Someone trying to achieve a manageable beard can opt for the complete beard kit for men, which contains the much-loved beard butter, beard oil, beard wash, and conditioner. For someone who is planning to grow a beard, the beard growth kit can be a game changer as it comes with beard-boosting vitamin capsules. The complete beard care kit contains everything from beard care products to the accessories needed to get a well-groomed soft beard.

A Mission Focused on Masculinity

Live Bearded is not just a brand selling beard care products; it’s a movement promoting traditional values, masculinity, and personal growth. Through its products, content, and community events, Live Bearded inspires men to be their best selves. It shows them that the perfect beard is no longer a luxury but the result of the right beard care.

The brand’s journey has been full of challenges, but its philosophy of radical responsibility, commitment to constant improvement, and never giving up has brought it sustained growth. Today, Live Bearded boasts over 65,000 five-star reviews of its beard care supplies, proving its exceptional product quality and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Step Up Your Beard Care Game

Whether you are planning to grow your beard or are already a beardsman, Live Bearded’s range of beard care products, including beard oils, butters, washes, conditioners, and grooming kits, has everything you need.

More than a brand known for offering the best beard care supplies, Live Bearded is gaining the spotlight for building a brotherhood and empowering men to take pride in their facial hair. Check out their blog that offers topics like, “Why You Should Grow a Beard in the Summer,” “Beard Hack to Make Your Face Look Slimmer,” and “Everything You Need To Know About Our Leave-In Conditioner.”

*Images sourced from Live Bearded

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.