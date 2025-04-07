Startup Destroys 99% of Forever Chemicals in Tap Water with New Tech 

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as “forever chemicals” for their resistance to breakdown, contaminate tap water, soil, and ecosystems worldwide. Developed in the 1940s by companies like 3M, these compounds have been linked to cancer and infertility, prompting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter regulations in 2025. H2Plus, a water treatment startup, has successfully deployed its patented technology to destroy PFAS at an industrial scale, offering a proven solution to this persistent environmental threat.

The company’s technology employs a reducing process that generates hydrated electrons to break the carbon-fluorine bonds in PFAS molecules. This single-step method destroys 99% of PFAS on average, producing only safe byproducts like calcium fluoride, carbon dioxide, and water. In trials conducted in Michigan and Nashville, overseen by landfill personnel and verified by independent labs, the system reduced PFAS levels from 500,000 nanograms per liter to 4.0 nanograms per liter or less, meeting the EPA’s 4 parts per trillion limit.

Operating at 72,000 gallons per day, H2Plus demonstrates its real-world effectiveness. “This operation is a major step forward for H2Plus,” said Chief Markting Officer Aaron Ellis. “It shows that our PFAS destruction technology is adaptable to real-world, industrial-scale needs.” These results position H2Plus as a leader in tackling a pollutant once deemed indestructible, validated by rigorous testing in diverse conditions.

Outpacing Traditional Methods

Traditional methods lag in comparison. Granular-activated carbon captures PFAS but requires landfill disposal, while supercritical water oxidation demands high energy and achieves only 20% destruction in challenging streams. Electrochemical oxidation, often limited to 10-20% success, depends on costly pre-treatment.

H2Plus’ low-energy, scalable system, housed in a 40-foot Connex unit, requires no such steps. Its success in Michigan and Nashville, averaging 99% destruction of PFAS, underscores its advantage. “We’re building on successful trials in Michigan and Nashville, where our technology has already proven its ability to handle high-contamination scenarios with precision,” Ellis noted. “We’re scaling with other commercial and industrial partners.”

The EPA’s tightened PFAS limits heighten the urgency for effective solutions. “The new EPA limits on PFAS levels have put everyone on notice,” Ellis explained. “But compliance isn’t just about meeting numbers, it’s about choosing technology that eliminates risk. Our project aligns perfectly with what regulators are pushing for: destruction of PFAS with no harmful byproducts.”

A Scalable Future

This proven technology offers a blueprint for industries facing rising liability. Ellis added, “This isn’t about government; it’s about leadership. We recognized the urgency of addressing PFAS and acted.” H2Plus’s approach shifts the focus from containment to elimination, addressing a critical need as health and regulatory pressures mount.

For California and beyond, the implications are significant. “Our model is scalable for cities and businesses alike across California,” Ellis said. “This deployment proves that the technology is ready now, and adaptable to any infrastructure, public or private.” This adaptability ensures its relevance across diverse applications, from industrial sites to municipal systems.

“The goal is simple: make PFAS destruction accessible, cost-effective, and scalable,” Ellis concluded. As regulatory demands intensify, H2Plus’ technology provides a practical approach, transforming a persistent pollutant into a manageable issue for industries and communities alike.

