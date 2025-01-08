Brush fire breaks out north of Santa Clarita 

A quarter-acre brush fire north of Santa Clarita broke out Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Dry Gulch Road, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 33000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road at approximately 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived to the scene three minutes later, according to Howard Tiu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

The initial size was reported to be a quarter of an acre, and forward progress was reportedly stopped just after 4:10 p.m. Tiu said he could not confirm that.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported as of this story’s publication.

Tiu could not immediately provide information on how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.