City Council names commission appointees 

With new Santa Clarita City Council terms for Patsy Ayala in District 1 and Jason Gibbs in District 3 underway, the appointments came Tuesday for eight scheduled city commission vacancies — four each for Gibbs and Ayala — and one unscheduled vacancy filled by Mayor Bill Miranda.

Every City Council member gets to appoint a person for one of five spots on the City Council’s four advisory bodies: Planning; Parks, Recreation and Community Services; Arts; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel.

The choices are confirmed by a council vote that’s generally done as a formality. Both Ayala and Gibbs began by praising the more than 30 people who filled out applications for the nine openings.

Ayala went first Tuesday, making the following nominations:

• Planning Commission: Nathan Keith, senior vice president of real estate for developer Tejon Ranch, a developer of the largest expanse of private land in California, according to its website.

• Parks, Recreation and Community Services: Hugo Cherre, owner of Hugo’s GymFitness, a Santa Clarita facility for youth exercise and gymnastics.

• Arts: Jeri Serrati-Goldman, co-owner of KHTS AM-1220/98.1 FM, a local radio station.

• Open Space: David Hegg, lead pastor for Grace Baptist Church in Saugus.

Gibbs made the following appointees:

• Planning: Tim Burkhart, retired corporate vice president of Six Flags Magic Mountain.

• Parks, Recreation and Community Services: Dennis Sugasawara, vice president of Cardenas Legacy Tequila.

• Arts: Tracey Thompson, an actor, author and advocate for little people.

• Open Space: Jose Benito Martinez III, a local business-development consultant.

Miranda’s vacancy was the seat previously filled by Ayala on the Planning Commission. He named Pamela Verner, the president of SCV Commercial Real Estate Services.

All of the appointments were unanimously confirmed by the council.