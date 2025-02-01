COC advising students not to talk to immigration agents 

College of the Canyons officials acknowledged Friday that “Know Your Rights” cards are being made available to students and staff to remind them of their constitutional rights should they be approached by federal immigration authorities.

“Federal immigration agencies can now make arrests at schools,” said Eric Harnish, spokesman for the college, in a phone interview Friday afternoon, referring to federal directives that were recently announced. “It’s an area of concern for all educational institutions.”

College officials recently attended a conference in Sacramento held by the Community College League of California where attorneys said it would be a good idea to have these cards made available. Upon returning to Santa Clarita, officials began to make them available.

The cards in question, also referred to as “red cards,” detail what someone should do when approached by a federal immigration agent. The cards provide instructions including, “Do not open the door,” “Do not answer any questions,” “Do not sign anything” and “Give this card to the agent.”

“Students are concerned,” Harnish said. “They’re looking for information and so we’re trying to provide them with information to address concerns. The college is committed to following the law. That’s first and foremost. But it’s also in our mission to serve and support our students, so we’re equally committed to that as well.”

Word began to spread on social media over the past few days that the cards were being distributed to COC students.

Harnish said he is not aware of any immigration agents who have visited COC in recent days.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ Office of Immigrant Affairs helped put together the Community Resource Guide for Immigrant Angelenos, which was in turn made available by the Los Angeles Unified School District.

William S. Hart Union High School District officials said Friday that the district has not officially followed suit, though the cards could be obtained through other means.

“The district has not distributed red ‘Know Your Rights’ cards. However, the cards, along with many other immigration support resources, may be available through (the Los Angeles County Office of Education), (the California Department of Education) and other sources,” reads an email from Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the Hart district, sent Friday in response to a query from The Signal.

However, the cards have reportedly been distributed by the administration of at least one Hart district campus.

A district source, who asked not to be identified, said administrators at Canyon High School had authorized the cards to be handed out, but that the practice was subsequently stopped when district leadership became aware of it.

The cards offer phrases to use when questioned by an immigration agent, including the following:

“I do not wish to speak with you, answer your questions, or sign or hand you any documents based on 5th Amendment rights under the United States Constitution.”

“I do not give you permission to enter my home based on my 4th Amendment rights under the United States Constitution, unless you have a warrant to enter, signed by a judge or magistrate with my name on it that you slide under the door.”

“I do not give you permission to search any of my belongings based on my 4th Amendment rights.”

“I choose to exercise my constitutional rights.”

Earlier this month, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman “issued two directives essential to ending the invasion of the U.S. southern border and empower law enforcement to protect Americans,” according to a news release from DHS.

“The first directive rescinds the Biden administration’s guidelines for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement actions that thwart law enforcement in or near so-called ‘sensitive’ areas,” the release states. “The second directive ends the broad abuse of humanitarian parole and returns the program to a case-by-case basis. ICE and CBP will phase out any parole programs that are not in accordance with the law.”

The directives are part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to curb illegal immigration.