College Briefs for Jan. 2

Local students named to SNHU summer 2024 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced that multiple local students were named to the summer 2024 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

• Kalia Javan, of Canyon Country.

• Brianna Capers, of Canyon Country.

• Hassan Ahmad, of Canyon Country.

• Nicolas Montes, of Castaic.

• Megan Ribot, of Valencia.

• Larry Miller, of Valencia.

• Eric Pineda, of Valencia.

• Rebekah Morales, of Valencia.

• Jacqulyn Smith, of Canyon Country.

• Zohaib Fattani, of Saugus.

• Nourbel Noorijanian, of Santa Clarita.

• Janice Ainembabazi, of Newhall.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Local student named to Pacific University dean’s list

Lucas Paschia, of Santa Clarita, has been named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.

Celebrating 175 years, Pacific University is the only comprehensive university in Washington County, Oregon.

Local student earns scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

Jonathan Horowitz, of Valencia, was among over 750 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Horowitz, a graduate of SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, is majoring in theater stage management and religion.

Horowitz earned the Blanche & Walter Hoffman Scholarship and the Dr. Ernest Knautz Prize.

Over 460 named scholarships provide more than $4.8 million to help students attend BW. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 65 academic areas. The university is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.

2 local students graduate from University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus graduated more than 3,200 students worldwide in the summer 2024 term. Local graduates included:

• Arthur Horning, of Acton, bachelor of science in criminal justice.

• Nadia Villabona, of Canyon Country, master of science in cybersecurity management and policy.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 135 degrees and certificates.