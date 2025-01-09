College Briefs for Jan. 9

Local students named to University of Utah summer dean’s list

The University of Utah congratulated more than 2,800 students who were named to the summer 2024 dean’s list, including four from the Santa Clarita Valley.

To qualify, the following students earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term:

• Jack Anderson, of Newhall.

• Isabelle Johannes, of Canyon Country.

• Emily Kelley, of Stevenson Ranch.

• Abby Morse-Tobeck, of Valencia.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. The university offers over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine.

In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities.

Gabrielle Mathis participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program

University of Alabama student Gabrielle Mathis, of Valencia, is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2025 semester. Mathis is working for Marathon Petroleum Co. LP.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.