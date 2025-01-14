Customers feel left in the dark over SCE outages 

Any Southern California Edison customers feeling in the dark about experiencing a power outage can know they’re not alone — but also, there’s no way for them to know how many there might be just like them.

Amid a second week of windstorm-driven power outages in the Santa Clarita Valley — some caused by damaged infrastructure, and others that are planned outages in anticipation of brushfire conditions — residents have come forward voicing frustration that they’re not sure which applies to them.

Customers experiencing a loss of power in a striped area of the Public Safety Power Shutoff online map at SCE’s website are expected to have their power back around 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

For those experiencing outages not listed on the map, the cause is likely wind damage to SCE equipment, according to spokeswoman Gabriela Ornelas, who said in a phone interview Tuesday those customers were not listed on the utility’s online maps.

She said previously there was not more information available on local customer impact because the resources were being put toward restoring customers’ power.

But that meant there was no restoration date available for those outages.

Sand Canyon resident Tom Jones described the frustration of not knowing about something so important, and also not being able to get any answers from SCE.

“They say they’re too busy to be able to update people on what’s the status,” Jones said, sharing his call to find out why it says he has power on the utility’s outage map.

Jill Mellady, president and co-founder of Mellady Direct Marketing, expressed frustration Monday that her business’ power was off all weekend and then briefly restored that night, and then was notified again Tuesday morning her power would be turned off due to a PSPS outage.

Her business is in an industrial park she said was called the Guitar Circuit, which has been hit with PSPS outages for years, she said. The outages make running a business at her location impossible as a portable generator just doesn’t create enough power.

“It came on last night, but just for this notice,” she said Tuesday via text, sharing another automated alert from the utility saying her power could go off in the next four hours. “When this happens, it usually shuts off within five minutes.”

Ornelas also described a multipronged assessment of the conditions required before a potential outage is declared, which involved wind speeds, available fire fuel and humidity levels, among other factors.

She said the PSPS determinations were constantly being evaluated and updated, which is why customers were directed toward the online resource.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service released an updated forecast calling for slightly milder than expected Santa Ana winds going into Wednesday and dying off by Thursday.

While the Santa Ana winds were forecast to hit 60 mph and more at higher elevations, the new outlook called for temperature lows in the 40s for early Wednesday and gusts up to 40 mph, with 25-30 mph more common, according to James Brotherton, meteorologist with the NWS.

“The forecast … is going to have a little less wind in it,” he said, which was great news for an area that’s been battered by winds that reached 100 mph last week.

“And then the winds really die off after (Wednesday),” he said.