Do I need yacht charter in Ibiza?

Dream vacations mean almost you’re looking for breaking the limits to reach your joy. So, Ibiza could be the best destination you may choose for your next trip. You can enjoy from the wonderful and vibrant nightlife to the most incredible beaches.

So, why not try yacht charter Ibiza? Is necessary to hire a yacht? Maybe you’re thinking about it. And, let’s be honest, a couple of bucks more, and you will be enjoying going around Ibiza on a yacht. It’s not something you will forget about soon.

Why choose a yacht charter in ibiza?

You can charter a yacht and feel like going around Ibiza’s coastline with no rush. You will have the opportunity to plan your moves depending on the days you hired the yacht. Furthermore, you might decide when to go to certain beaches and wonderful ports within your personalized itinerary.

Modern yachts are like a must-do experience. You must drive or join a yacht at least 1 time in your life. It’s grateful to feel you’re traveling on a modern yacht equipped with high-tech luxury equipment.

You will enjoy a lot to have spacious decks, grateful chairs to rest in. You may also feel at home while using gourmet kitchens and en-suite cabins. A nice yacht will feel like a floating five-star hotel.

You can do a previous research and make a list about possible beaches you will go while you charter the yacht. You can find countless hidden treasures in Ibiza, better accessed by sea. From the serene Cala Llentrisca to the vibrant Cala Bassa, a yacht charter allows you to visit these spots without the crowds. A yacht let you enjoy a more intimate and exclusive experience.

Top spots to visit with a yacht charter in Ibiza

Es Vedrà

Have you ever heard about this iconic rock place in the Ibiza’s southwest coast? The people consider this almost a mystery. It’s quite strange and beauty. There are comments about it to be considered the third most magnetic place on Earth.

We must point out that Es Vedrà is a must-visit for its breathtaking views. It’s quite a peaceful place to go on a Yacht. Anchor your ship nearby and enjoy swimming in this wonderful waters.

Formentera

It’s one of the most famous sail from Ibiza. It’s a short one. Formentera is known for its unspoiled beaches. You will find only turquoise waters and a pretty POV. You can enjoy Playa de Ses Illetes which is often ranked among the world’s best beaches.

Just go and try spending the day snorkeling, sunbathing, or indulging in local seafood delicacies at beachfront restaurants.

Cala Salada

A fine sight of a wonderful pine forests. Cala Salada is a picturesque bay with golden sands and clear waters. You can also enjoy Cala Saladeta, which is the smaller one. It is equally stunning. It’s a perfect choice for a peaceful time.

Dalt Vila

Ibiza’s coastline steals the spotlight. Almost every person who goes to this place, it’s about natural beauties. Despite so, its historic old town, Dalt Vila, is worth exploring. It could be a great experience to dock your yacht at the nearby marina. Then you may walk through the cobblestone streets. Just try to live the most of the medieval architecture and panoramic views.

Options for yacht charters in Ibiza

Uncrewed charter

It could be great for you as an experienced sailor. If you feel like being a captain, and you are capable of, then a bareboat charter lets you experience to be a captain yourself. It’s perfect for those who want experience how’s to handle a complete yacht with no assistance. Despite so, you always have an emergency line and your charter company should always give proper advice for a safe driving.

Crewed charter

It could be classified as a stress-free experience. If you feel like enjoying and drinking, just opt for a crewed charter. You will have a professional captain and crew at your service. Then you can just sit back, relax and focus on enjoying your trip. There are multiple options that include a captain or also came

Catamaran and motor yacht charter

Catamarans and motor yachts offers more space and stability. These are popular options for families or groups. They’re perfect for exploring Ibiza’s waters. You may also that a motor yacht could be a top option if you’re looking for speed and luxury. These vessels allow you to cover more ground and visit multiple locations in a single day.

Best time to Charter a acht in Ibiza

We recommend visiting Ibiza between May and October. You can enjoy a warm weather and a calm sea during these months. A perfect weather provides ideal conditions for sailing. So, it’s perfect for a yacht charter.

You can feel like traveling during the Peak Season and that’s great. The summer months are perfect for enjoying Ibiza’s lively atmosphere. However, they’re also the busiest, so booking your yacht charter in advance is essential.