Brush fire erupts near Castaic Lake; evacuations ordered 

Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest Service personnel are battling a fast-moving brush fire that started near Castaic Lake shortly after 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and quickly prompted evacuation orders for the lake and large swaths of Castaic.

The blaze, being called the Hughes Fire, spread quickly along both sides of Lake Hughes Road to the northeast of the lake, and radio dispatch traffic shortly after 11 a.m. indicated spot fires were popping up near the Ridge Route, approaching Interstate 5, prompting evacuations of residences, businesses and schools in the Castaic area.

As of 12:20 p.m., the fire has grown in size to 3,004 acres with 0% containment, according to a post on X by the Angeles National Forest.

The Hughes Fire erupted northeast of Castaic Lake and quickly burned southwest, prompting evacuations in Castaic Lake. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

Castaic Sports Complex and Paradise Ranch Mobile Home Park were placed under evacuation order as of 11:20 a.m.

North Lake Hills Elementary was also being evacuated just after 11:30 a.m., according to Charmin Ortega, executive assistant to the superintendent of the Castaic Union School District.

Castaic High School, Castaic Middle School and Castaic Elementary School were all listed as being under evacuation orders as of 11:40 a.m.

“As many of you may know, a vegetation fire is currently burning on the east side of Castaic Lake,” reads an alert sent by the William S. Hart Union High School District to Castaic High families. “We have been reassured by our law enforcement and fire partners that the school is currently not in any danger. Out of an abundance of caution, and as a result of poor air conditions, we will be ceasing all school activities for the day immediately. Students will be dismissed to leave at 11:40 a.m.

“For any students who are not able to be picked up, we have buses coming at this time to transport students to West Ranch High School. We will notify all families once those buses leave so you will know where to pick your child up.”

In a message sent to the entire Hart district community just after 12:30 p.m., families were alerted that no other schools were in warning areas but that officials were “closely monitoring the situation and air quality” and updates will be provided as necessary.

Road closures have also been put into effect, according to a post from the Angeles National Forest on X at noon. They are as follows:

Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes Road.

Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway.

Lake Hughes Road at Pine Canyon Road.

Dry Gulch Road at San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Golden State Freeway.

Bitter Canyon.

Sterling Lane.

The ramps at Parker Road and Lake Hughes Road on Interstate 5 have also been shut down, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office.

“I-5 is currently open and is affected by the heavy smoke,” reads a post from the CHP office on X at 11:40 a.m. “Please drive safely through the area.”

The incident was initially reported as near Lake Hughes Road and Dry Gulch Road, but closer to Castaic Lake than Lake Elizabeth, according to radio dispatch traffic

Initial radio dispatch reports indicated the fire quickly reached 50-100 acres and was crossing Lake Hughes Road.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to battle the fire at 10:39 a.m., according to Luis Garcia, a spokesman with the department’s media information line, adding the location is near Interstate 5.

The Angeles National Forest Service is leading the incident response, he said.

An evacuation order was placed for Castaic Lake as of 11:08 a.m. Evacuation warnings have been posted on protect.genasys.com, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, via text.

Dana Dierkes, public affairs officer for the Angeles National Forest, said firefighters were responding to the incident off Lake Hughes Road, north of Castaic Reservoir Road in Castaic.

Click here for a link to the evacuation map: https://bit.ly/3E78Ngj

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.