First rainfall brings concerns about potential debris flow 

With the first rainfall of the year happening in the Santa Clarita Valley, the National Weather Service advises that there may be potential debris flow from the Hughes Fire burn scar and advises residents to stay away from the area.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday there is a flood watch in effect for the SCV until 4 p.m. on Monday, according to NWS meteorologist Carol Smith.

“A flood watch is a risk of flash flooding and debris flow if we get excessive rainfall in or near the burn scars,” said Smith.

There is a 10-20% chance of significant debris flows for sensitive L.A. County burn scars areas, according to an NWS forecast office report.

She added that residents should try to avoid the area as much as possible. She said if you don’t have to go through it, then avoid it, and if you see a flooded roadway, do not drive through it, especially if it is moving water.

Smith said that it is estimated that SCV will have a quarter of an inch of rain, but it is highly variable depending on areas that could experience heavier showers.

The forecast is as follows:

Sunday afternoon: On and off rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High will be lower to mid 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%.