Hart District’s Got Talent returns for second year  

The Hart District’s Got Talent Variety Showcase, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley WiSH Education Foundation, is set to return Feb. 28 at Saugus High School.

Students are encouraged to submit their audition tapes before the Jan. 31 deadline for a chance to be featured on stage.

Tickets are priced at $5 for students, $15 for adult general admission and $25 for VIP. The VIP tickets are on a first come, first served basis and seats will be in the first five center rows from the main stage. This is an all-ages event, and families are encouraged to come.

Students, faculty, and administrators across the William S. Hart Union High School District can showcase their talents ranging from singing to juggling, or dancing and karate for the second annual Hart District’s Got Talent.

WiSH Education Foundation CEO Amy Daniels and Vice Chair Christy Alben said they are excited to see this year’s talent and anticipate having over 100 guests make their way to the local high school to witness students show off their talents.

“We realized that there’s a lot of Hart district students that have a ton of talent and they may not be able to showcase it,” said Daniels during a phone interview with The Signal on Friday. “We just wanted to give them an opportunity to perform, to dance, tell a joke.”

Last year the audience was met with a variety of performances including a Polynesian dancer, singers, pianists, a Bollywood dancer, and much more.

“The response was really overwhelming,” Daniels said as she recalled last year’s event, which received a lot of support from the community, including school principals.

“No matter how many kids we get, or how many people are in the audience, it was one of the most remarkable events we’ve ever put on because it was all about our students,” Daniels added.

The performance also serves as a fundraiser to help support the nonprofit’s mission of bridging “the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs,” in the local high school district.

Special merchandise, flowers and candygrams are available for purchase in advance so loved ones can show their support to the performers the day of the show.

For more information on audition guidelines and showcase information, visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-showcase.