HMNH/Keck physician named co-chair of ACS Breast Cancer Roundtable team 

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Dr. Amanda Woodworth has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.

According to the NBCRT website, “The ACS NBCRT leads collective action across the nation so that every person and their support systems will know and understand breast cancer risk and screening needs, and can access timely, high-quality, and compassionate screening, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care needed to improve their survival and quality of life.”

“I’m very honored to have been chosen as co-chair of this team,” Woodworth said in a news release. “I’ve been treating breast cancer patients for 15 years. My goal is to be out of a job, and the only way to do that is through early detection and prevention of breast cancer. In the Santa Clarita Valley there is no better place to start than by getting screened at Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.”

Woodworth has been involved in the ACS NBCRT since its inception in 2022, including as a presenter at the organization’s first national conference. She has a particular interest in identifying and developing effective breast cancer risk assessment models. She serves as medical director of Breast Health for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC collaboration, a venture that provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient oncology services on the Henry Mayo campus.

More information about the ACS NBCRT can be found at nbcrt.org. More information about the Henry Mayo collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC can be found at henrymayo.com/keck.