Homeless count postponed due to fires 

News release

Due to the ongoing wildfires throughout the Los Angeles County region, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has postponed the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway).

LAHSA currently anticipates a 30-day postponement and is monitoring the situation to finalize a date to reschedule the count, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita. Additional information and updates will be provided as they become available.

For any updates on the count, visit Count.LAHSA.org. Residents can also contact Tyson Pursley, Bridge to Home’s clinical supervisor, at [email protected].