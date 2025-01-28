Homicide: Deaths of 2 women in Acton under investigation  

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a pair of deaths in Acton that were first reported Sunday evening by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s officials reported that one person was detained around 5:35 p.m. after deputies “discovered two unconscious female Hispanic adults at the scene,” according to an LASD news release.

Lt. Michael Modica of the Homicide Bureau said the situation is still under investigation, and detectives are working to figure out the cause of death for the two women, which was not immediately apparent.

All Modica could confirm pending autopsies from the county Medical Examiner’s Office is that there were two nonnatural, suspicious deaths at the location, he said. The identity of the decedents was not released by the examiner’s office pending the notification of their next of kin.

He confirmed the three were apparently occupying a recreational vehicle that was parked in a storage yard at 2450 Soledad Canyon Road, adding he wasn’t able to release any additional information on what might have happened there.

The release did not state any information about the women, how they died or their possible connection to the man who was found at the scene and detained initially as a person of interest.

Modica did say Monday afternoon that the 38-year-old Los Angeles man who was arrested has not been identified as a suspect in the deaths at this time.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station shortly after midnight Monday.

There was no additional information about the charge or what evidence was found that prompted the charge.

The man currently has a no-bail hold on his custody status listed online in Sheriff’s Department custody records, which also indicates he already has a pending court date in April.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the community,” according to the

Sheriff’s Department release, which indicated there were no outstanding suspects connected with the investigation at this time.

The initial alert for the incident, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement, came from station deputies performing a welfare check at the business in the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road.