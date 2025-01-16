Incoming adviser: Trump exploring ways to preserve TikTok in US 

By Katabella Roberts

Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, who President-elect Donald Trump recently announced will serve as his national security adviser, said on Thursday that the incoming U.S. leader is exploring ways to “preserve” TikTok in the country amid a looming ban.

Waltz made the remarks during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier in response to questions regarding a report from The Washington Post that said Trump was considering various options to prevent TikTok from having to cease U.S. operations.

Such options could include an executive order to suspend enforcement of the divest-or-ban law for 60 to 90 days, Baier said, citing the report.

“TikTok itself is a fantastic platform,” Waltz said. “The algorithm is amazing. We’re going to find a way to preserve it but protect people’s data and that’s the deal that will be in front of us.”

The federal law requires ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to divest its popular video app TikTok in the United States by Sunday — one day before Trump’s inauguration — on national security grounds or face a ban in one of its largest markets.

President Joe Biden signed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” into law on April 24, 2024. It was approved by bipartisan majorities in both chambers of Congress.

The law grants the president the authority to force the divestiture of social media companies operating in the United States that are more than 20% controlled, either directly or indirectly, by foreign adversaries that present a significant national security threat to the United States.

Extending enforcement of the law would grant the incoming administration more time to negotiate a sale or an alternative solution to a full-scale ban on the social media platform.

“If the Supreme Court comes out with a ruling in favor of the law, President Trump has been very clear: No. 1, TikTok is a great platform that many Americans use and has been great for his campaign and getting his message out. But No. 2, he’s going to protect their data,” Waltz said.

“He’s a deal maker. I don’t want to get ahead of our executive orders, but we’re going to create this space to put that deal in place.”

Waltz noted ongoing concerns among officials in Washington regarding the Chinese Communist Party having access to TikTok users’ data.

“It’s the threat from China seeing the data, being able to manipulate hundreds of millions of Americans. We wouldn’t have had that with the Soviet Union and we certainly shouldn’t have it with the Chinese Communist Party,” Waltz said.

TikTok, which has more than 170 million monthly U.S. users, has repeatedly maintained that user data and information can not be accessed by the Chinese communist regime and says it stores U.S. user data on servers outside of China.

The Supreme Court last week heard oral arguments in a legal challenge to the divest-or-ban law that was brought by TikTok, ByteDance, and users of the app.

The nation’s highest court appears poised to uphold the ban on the social media app following those arguments, during which the justices focused mainly on whether a ban would violate the First Amendment.

The court is expected to issue a ruling on the matter before the Sunday deadline. Bytedance has signaled its intent to shut down the app when the deadline hits.

Last month, Trump urged justices to pause enforcement of the law to allow his incoming administration to work out a deal to ensure TikTok remains available to Americans.

“President Trump alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns,” his amicus brief stated.

