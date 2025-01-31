Medical Examiner IDs 2 women in Acton homicide investigation 

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two women whose deaths are being investigated by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

The bodies of Rosa Sandoval Rodriguez, 76, and Aida Bensimon, 50, both of Acton, were first reported Sunday evening by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Medical examiners listed both women’s cause of death as deferred, meaning their cause of death is pending additional investigation.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a welfare check at the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road, in Acton, on Sunday at 5:35 p.m., according to an LASD news release. Upon arrival, deputies detained a person of interest who also resided at the location.

The news release included that, during the investigation, deputies discovered two unconscious female Hispanic adults at the scene. L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced both individuals deceased at the scene.

Lt. Michael Modica of the Homicide Bureau said in an earlier interview with The Signal the situation is still under investigation, and detectives are working to figure out the cause of death for the two women.

Modica also said a 38-year-old Los Angeles man who was arrested has not been identified as a suspect in the deaths at this time.