Memorial highway to honor Deputy Jake Kuredjian  

Members of the community are invited to attend a memorial highway dedication ceremony honoring fallen Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian on Wednesday hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A special ceremony in connection to the highway segment is set to take place at Deputy Kuredjian’s memorial site, located on Poe Parkway and Stevenson Ranch Parkway at 10:30 a.m., said a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Kuredjian will be honored with a highway segment on the northbound side of Interstate 5 between Lyons Avenue and the McBean Parkway overpasses, added the news release, and is a result of Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 92, proposed by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, in 2023.

The resolution aims to honor the legacy of Kuredjian, who was killed on duty after responding to a call requesting backup as United States Marshals served a search warrant at a home on Brooks Circle in Stevenson Ranch on Aug. 31, 2001, according to previous reports.

“Deputy Hagop ‘Jake’ Kuredjian was one of those peacemakers and vowed to serve our community every time he put on the badge,” Schiavo said in a 2023 prepared statement regarding why she introduced the resolution. “His time was cut short but his legacy will live on through the memorial established by ACR 92 between the Pico-Lyons and McBean Parkway Overcrossing on Interstate 5, a small piece of the district he vowed to protect.”

The event is planned to include remarks by local dignitaries including L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Schiavo, among others, along with an aerial flyover and a moment of silence.