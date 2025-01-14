Newsom deploys additional 1,000 National Guard members to fires 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday evening announced the state is deploying an additional 1,000 National Guard members to deal with wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

With the move, more than 2,500 National Guard members are now involved in the firefighting efforts, his office said.

“The men and women of the California National Guard have been on the ground since day one — not only fighting fires, but also assisting with public safety efforts in communities devastated by these fires. We thank them for their efforts to keep our communities safe,” Newsom said in a statement.

Since the start of the fires, Newsom and local Los Angeles officials have faced criticism for their preparation and response to the historic fires. President-elect Donald Trump said that he would have signed an order to pump additional water into California to deal with the fires, while making allusions to regulations limiting the amount of water that can be directed from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta due to protection orders around the Delta smelt fish.

On Sunday, Newsom responded to Trump’s comments in a “Meet the Press” interview, saying Southern California’s “reservoirs are completely full” and added, “That mis- and disinformation I don’t think advantages or aids any of us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.