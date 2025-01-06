No injuries reported in early morning structure fire  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 16300 block of Placerita Canyon Road in the early hours Monday to reports of a structure fire, according to a spokesman with the Fire Department.

The incident took place 3 miles north of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center and the first unit arrived at 1:35 a.m., just six minutes after initial dispatch time, said Luis Garcia, public information officer for the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Garcia, the fire was reported in the attic, but the extent of the damage remains unknown. Knockdown was declared at 1:51 a.m. and the cause has yet to be determined, he added.

Garcia could not confirm if any occupants were in the structure at the time of the fire but did state that no injuries or transports were reported.