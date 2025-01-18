Paul Butler | Balancing Strength & Compassion as a Leader 

“He looks like he could bend steel!” These were the words my friend Rob said when I showed him a photograph recently of my paternal grandfather, Albert Leslie Butler.

The photograph, taken in the mid-to-late 1950s, shows a big, burly man of Irish descent stretched out asleep on a hard wooden park bench, his head resting on the solid arm of the furniture. My aunt, who was about 7 or 8 years old at the time, lies fast asleep on top of my grandfather.

I love this picture because it perfectly captures the essence of the man I would later call “Big Grandad.” It reflects both his physical strength and his gentleness — a big, fluffy, full-length pillow for my aunt to rest her tired body on.

I imagine it was either my grandmother or father who took the photograph. In my mind, the scene follows a long, tiring day at an amusement park or arboretum, with the family enjoying a well-deserved rest.

Yes, he looks like he could bend steel while also resembling a gentle giant. It’s one of my favorite photographs of a family member from years gone by who also apparently worked part-time as a bouncer to put bread on the family table. Legend had it he was able to break up fights by his physical presence and quiet words.

As an employee for 18 years, working for three major corporations in various roles, I can recall only two leaders who, metaphorically, could “bend steel” while also being “gentle giants.” Sadly, I also worked for other leaders who embodied only one side of this duality. Some were tough taskmasters but lacked compassion, while others were kind and likable but failed to drive results and, in time, were themselves let go.

Having now consulted with over 300 organizations in our business over the past 18 years, I can think of only a rare handful of leaders who seemed to balance the tension between being both strong and caring.

Upon reflection, isn’t it fair to say that an effective leader is someone worth following because of their determination, paired with their compassion for the people they lead?

I often say that trust is the currency of leadership. People will follow leaders they trust — leaders who possess both high character and high competence. In this analogy, they demonstrate fortitude while genuinely caring for their subordinates.

When I think back to those two exceptional leaders I worked for as an employee, they epitomized leadership excellence. They were gentle yet resolute, determined to “bend steel” to achieve business results. Both were meek and mild yet resilient in pursuing greater goals and exceeding expectations.

From my experience as both a leader and a follower, here are five practical ways we can balance compassion and results:

Clear Communication with Empathy

For example, Paul, a leader I admired, once spent hours with me sorting my priorities — delegating necessary tasks and removing the unnecessary.

Personalized Support and Development

Nicholas, another leader I highly respected, supported me in my decision to move not only 5,000 miles but also to launch our own business in a field that wasn’t the one I ploughed with him.

Recognizing Achievements

Natalie, a client leader, consistently demonstrates gratitude at all levels, while still driving exceptional results.

Supporting Work-Life Balance

Stacey, another client leader I admire, excels at giving her team autonomy without micromanaging.

Work Collegially to Solve Problems

Nate, a client leader and retired army helicopter pilot, embodies teamwork, tackling hurdles alongside his team. He knows it’s best to fly into battle together rather than try to be the solo hero.

My paternal grandfather was a man of very few words but I know he loved me greatly, and as I reflect on the fine individuals above, I’m reminded that strong character often speaks through action rather than words. Yes, leaders who talk less tend to bring out the best in others. Character trumps personality.

In short, have the strength to “bend steel” but always have the compassion to let others metaphorically lean on you when times are tough and the team is tired.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].