Pedestrian transported to trauma center after being hit 

A pedestrian was transported to a trauma center after being struck by a vehicle in Newhall on Saturday afternoon, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.  

Rangel said L.A. County firefighters were dispatched in response to a call by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies to Del Monte Drive and McBean Parkway at 3:55 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.  

Watch Sgt. Mark Perkins with the sheriff’s station said the pedestrian was reported to have minor injuries at the scene.  

The pedestrian was transported to the nearest trauma center, said Rangel.  

No arrest was made at the scene, according to Perkins.  

At the time of this story’s publication, the current condition of the patient is unknown.  

