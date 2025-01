Angeles National Forest mountains were covered in snow near Acton on Monday as National Weather Service officials predicted cold temperatures.

Commuters divert to avoid congested traffic traveling south on State Route 14 due to snow in Acton, Calif. on Jan. 27, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

A layer of snow is seen forming on the mountains in Acton, Calif. on Jan. 27, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Angeles National Forest mountains are covered in snow in Acton, Calif. on Jan. 27, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

A layer of snow covers a road sign 27 miles north of the Santa Clarita Valley in Acton, Calif on Jan. 27, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal