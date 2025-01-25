Rain expected this weekend, NWS officials advise residents to stay away from burn areas  

The Santa Clarita Valley is looking at its first rainfall of the year this upcoming weekend, and with the Hughes Fire causing damage near the Castaic Lake area, National Weather Service officials advise that residents stay away from the burn area due to possible mudslides.

Rain can begin as early as Saturday morning, but chances are, residents will begin to see water droplets on their cars’ windshields by Saturday evening and on Sunday, according to NWS Meteorologist Lisa Phillips. The rain is expected to end by Monday evening, she added.

“There’s a low-pressure system that’s going to be moving in from the northwest, and that will be bringing the chances of rain to the area,” Phillips said.

There is a 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms that can possibly bring in gusty winds and heavier downpours. Residents may also see some hail due to the lower temperatures, she added.

Due to the Hughes Fire, Phillips also advised the public to stay away from the affected burn area due to possible mudslides and how it “poses a threat.”

“When we get really, really intense rainfall on burned scars, the water doesn’t have anywhere to go. It doesn’t permeate into the soil like it’s supposed to, and it just runs off,” Phillips said. “That means that all of the dirt and muck and ash, partially burned trees, and all of that stuff comes down so any sort of drainage would be a very problematic area,”

Although there’s a low chance for mudslides in the affected areas of the Hughes Fire, “it is very dependent on where the more intense showers are going to go, but this far out, we can’t tell you exactly where that’s going to be,” she said.

The forecast is as follows:

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night: Showers before 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. Low around 41. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.