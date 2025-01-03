Sheriff’s deputies investigate four-car crash  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a four-car crash that left one injured during rush hour Thursday near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon Road.

Sgt. Bill Edson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said there did not appear to be serious injuries reported; however, one person was taken from the crash to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for medical treatment, according to Tim Anaya, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the initial time of the call was 4:47 p.m., and first responders were on the scene within five minutes.

The severity of the injuries for the person taken to the hospital was not immediately known, nor was the initial cause of the crash, which is being investigated by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

There was no indication of a criminal incident based on the initial information available.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.