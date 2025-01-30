Blog

Soup for the Soul to be held at Hyatt  

Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul annual gala had attendees looking at the silent auction items to help fundraise for the organization’s programs on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency of Valencia. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul annual gala had attendees looking at the silent auction items to help fundraise for the organization’s programs on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Hyatt Regency of Valencia. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Bridge to Home is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 22, to host its annual Soup for the Soul fundraiser, with this year’s theme being “Roaring into a New Era.” 

The event is scheduled 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia. 

As a way to raise funds for the nonprofit, and acknowledge the efforts made year-round by volunteers and supporters, attendees can travel back to the Roaring Twenties for $150 per person. 

Nearly 300 people attended last year’s event, and attendees can expect this year’s event to include jazz music, a cigar bar, a silent and live auction and a dessert auction.  

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about lives transformed through years of donation, as well as an update on the new Interim Shelter Facility that opened in July 2024.  

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit btohome.org/2025-soup-for-the-soul-tickets

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS