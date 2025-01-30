Soup for the Soul to be held at Hyatt  

Bridge to Home is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 22, to host its annual Soup for the Soul fundraiser, with this year’s theme being “Roaring into a New Era.”

The event is scheduled 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.

As a way to raise funds for the nonprofit, and acknowledge the efforts made year-round by volunteers and supporters, attendees can travel back to the Roaring Twenties for $150 per person.

Nearly 300 people attended last year’s event, and attendees can expect this year’s event to include jazz music, a cigar bar, a silent and live auction and a dessert auction.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about lives transformed through years of donation, as well as an update on the new Interim Shelter Facility that opened in July 2024.

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit btohome.org/2025-soup-for-the-soul-tickets.