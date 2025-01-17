SSUSD reviews Skyline school schematic design  

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board reviewed a preliminary schematic design for the future elementary school site going in the Skyline Ranch community on Wednesday night.

Scott Gaudineer, president and CEO of Flewelling and Moody architectural firm, presented the next steps in the design for the school, wrote Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi in an emailed statement.

The presentation included an overhead diagram of the landscape, showing that there will be a primary and upper grade level inclusive playground for students, a courtyard where students will have the opportunity for outdoor learning, which supports students’ development, including boosting physical and mental health as well as fostering social skills, wrote Kawaguchi.

The multi-purpose building will feature an outdoor eating area, showing that students will have the opportunity to eat indoors and outdoors. There will be extra storage in the MPR to support the school for extracurricular activities such as the music and arts program, which was asked to be noted at a previous board meeting when discussing the layout options.

The kitchen plan was reviewed and showed how the students will enter and exit the serving area.

Kawaguchi wrote that the color ideas for the school were reviewed and discussed by the board, and they sided more with the board and batten color scheme, which is a brown and neutral toned design.

The presentation also included a 3-D model of what the school site could potentially look like based on the color schemes through an aerial view, campus entry, and the student support/learning center.

It was requested by the board to bring back the presentation showing the board and batten siding in two different colors as well as adding a third color for discussion.

Daniel Clem, a project manager from TELACU, told the board that the environmental process for the school site is still being completed and there will be more information at the Feb. 12 board meeting.

Gaudineer is set to return for the Feb. 12 board meeting with a more developed schematic design for the school based on the comments from the board.