State water officials project 15% allocation forecast increase from early December 

Although January saw multiple fires break out in Southern California as a result of dry weather conditions, the state Department of Water Resources has announced an increase to the State Water Project allocation forecast by 15%, compared to early December.

According to a news release provided by the DWR, the allocation has increased to 20% of supplies for 2025, compared to the 5% that was projected in early December.

Each year, the SWP allocation forecasts are updated to take into account projected water supply, storage and demands, and may increase due to snow, rainfall and runoff throughout the winter. The allocation forecast may increase throughout the winter and spring months, with a final allocation assessment taken near the beginning of summer.

The SWP provides water to 27 million Californians through 29 public water agencies, including the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

Due to above-average precipitation and storms in Northern California in late November and early December that saturated the grounds, additional storms were more likely to run off into reservoirs.

Although the start of 2025 has been very dry in California’s precipitation season, there is still hope, according to the state’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. California often receives 75% of its rainfall between the months of November and March and 50% from December to February.

“We are in the middle of our biggest months for precipitation for California, and unfortunately January has been very dry, putting a significant dent in our season,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in the release. “A return to wet weather is critical for our season’s success and it will take many more storms to make up the deficit and further boost water supply deliveries.”

Storms are needed, according to the release, but rain and snow could be on the horizon in February.

Kevin Strauss, communications manager at SCV Water, discussed what the allocations mean for Santa Clarita residents as seasons change.

“SCV Water continues to monitor the results of these allocations throughout the winter and into the spring. It’s not abnormal to have slow increases as we get more storms throughout the state, and so as we continue to improve upon our precipitation and we see the storms that are coming in, it’s always a good sign for us here, locally. We’ll continue to watch for it and see what the final allocation is at the end of the year,” Strauss said.

While precipitation could be anticipated, Strauss encourages residents to be mindful of water usage, regardless.

“I would say that while any precipitation is a benefit to the agency and to our community locally, it’s still important for customers to be mindful of their water use and continue to be diligent with conservation, because that will help us maintain a reliable supply of water for the Santa Clarita Valley,” Strauss said.

As Castaic and Santa Clarita residents faced uncertainty during the Hughes Fire, which broke out on Jan. 22, Strauss reassured that any SCV Water infrastructure or supply was not affected.

“The fire did not affect any SCV Water infrastructure and facilities. It also did not affect our water supply. Now, while we were preparing for potential impacts for mud flows from rains that could have brought in sediment into Castaic Lake, we have a plan in place for our operations to continue to filter and continue to treat our water so that it would not go forward to customers,” Strauss said. “It didn’t have an impact on our treatment capability, our supply capability, and [our capability] of continuing to deliver high-quality water to customers.”

For more information on allocation data, visit water.ca.gov/programs/state-water-project/management/swp-water-contractors.