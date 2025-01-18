Suspect in bathroom-filming investigation wants camera back 

A local chiropractor being sued over allegations he filmed people using the unisex bathroom in his office is saying the Sheriff’s Department should give him his camera, computer and cellphone back since the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has declined to charge him.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who indicated last month their efforts are ongoing, were unavailable to provide details Friday.

Local deputies arrested Nicholas Vanderhyde, 41, who ran an office out of The Joint Chiropractic, an Arizona-based franchise, back in June when they served a search warrant at his Valencia home and seized several electronic devices.

The arrest came about a month after an employee at The Joint reported finding a camera tucked away in a shelf in the bathroom, attached to a battery source.

An investigator later wrote in an affidavit that the search warrant was based on evidence he found that implicated Vanderhyde as soon as the recovered camera was turned on back at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The detective’s report described footage of a man adjusting the camera so that it pointed at the toilet. When he looked at The Joint’s staffing page, he immediately recognized Vanderhyde as the man he was watching, he wrote. The camera also contained surreptitious footage of men, women and juveniles using the bathroom and exposing their genitalia.

The investigation and subsequent arrest of 41-year-old Nicholas Vanderhyde drew significant attention due to the nature of the allegations that began to surface from former coworkers, including those he treated. In civil complaints still being litigated against Vanderhyde, several alleged that he was inappropriate with them prior to the discovery of the camera in the restroom.

The Joint quickly severed ties with the “part-time employee in question,” according to a statement that Margie Wojciechowski, corporate director of public relations, issued following his arrest. The incident also was reported to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners State of California, she added, and the business promised to “take any additional actions they deem necessary.”

However, since his arrest, it doesn’t appear there’s been any additional action taken against Vanderhyde, nor does any seem pending, according to a Dec. 10 court filing by his counsel, local attorney Jeff Armendariz.

Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Greenberg wrote in an Oct. 31 charge-evaluation worksheet that the case presented for an alleged violation of Penal Code 311.11, which is possession of obscene matter depicting a minor, did not have sufficient evidence.

“The (investigating officer) conducted an extensive investigation, which included a search warrant executed at suspect’s residence, where several electronic devices (phones, computers, hard drives, tablets) were collected as evidence for forensic analysis,” according to the charge worksheet, “suspect was identified as the possible perpetrator, due to partial capture of a male individual’s face on a few of the recordings, appearing to adjust the camera recording device; the face of this individual resembles the suspect.”

The charge sheet notes a phone conversation in which Greenberg advised the detective that he did not think the footage was good enough, so a case failed to materialize.

And now Vanderhyde wants his stuff back, including his GoPro, according to the filing.

“In the instant case, numerous items of personal property were seized from Mr. Vanderhyde’s. After a lengthy investigation by law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office revealed that charges were not going to be brought forth due to insufficient evidence to support the alleged violations,” according to the filing for a motion for return of property. “Consequently, these items are no longer needed in any evidentiary hearing, nor are they subject to any forfeiture proceedings. Finally, given that the seized property is ‘designed for and capable of use for lawful purposes,’ and therefore, not ‘contraband,’ Mr. Vanderhyde respectfully requests this court to order that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department return to him the personal property as soon as possible.”

In response to a request for information in December, a detective stated the LASD has the ability to go back and reopen a case if more evidence becomes available.

A “supplemental” was submitted to the DA’s office intended to provide “more information that would help with the identification of the subject,” according to Detective Stephen Westerfield, who said the case was still considered under review as of Dec. 17.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station official was not immediately available for comment on the case Friday.

The DA’s office has declined to respond to any questions about the case or the upcoming hearing, which is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29 in San Fernando’s Department F.