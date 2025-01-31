Three motorists arrested Friday morning on suspicion of DUI 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested three motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence in three separate incidents early Friday morning in Santa Clarita, sheriff’s officials said.

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrests took place between 1:45 and 3:45 a.m.

“The first one was on the 27000 block of Sand Canyon Road,” Clark said. “This was at 1:45 in the morning, and that person was arrested for DUI, for being an unlicensed driver, and for being over 0.08% (blood alcohol concentration level) — those are the three charges.”

The second arrest, she said, was made at about 2 a.m. on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. This individual was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol concentration level over 0.08%.

And the third arrest, Clark said, was made at about 3:45 a.m. on the same block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. That motorist was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol concentration level over 0.08%.

Clark added that all three suspects were men, and all were given citations at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and released Friday morning before 11 a.m.