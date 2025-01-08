Hurst Fire updates: SCV evacuation orders withddrawn

A fire that started just south of the Newhall Pass in Sylmar late Tuesday night was holding at 505 acres as of the latest update available Wednesday morning, according to Fire Department officials, who had to battle 80 mph winds in their containment efforts.

The Hurst Fire was initially reported at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday with L.A. County Fire Department on the scene by 10:42 p.m., according to Howard Tieu, an L.A. County Fire Department dispatcher with the media line.

Tieu said the incident was part of a joint response, which was being led by the L.A. city Fire Department due to where it started.

There were no injuries reported to L.A. County Fire Department officials as of Wednesday morning.

L.A. city Fire Department officials were not available at the media line Wednesday morning to release any information about its resources at the scene.

L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger urged residents Wednesday morning to heed evacuation warnings as they come in, as emergency officials prepare for at least two more days of these gale-force winds.

There were four large-scale incidents burning at once Wednesday morning, according to county Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, the region’s incident coordinator, who said more than 5,000 acres burned Tuesday in a series of wind-driven incidents.

“This is not a drill,” Barger said in a live broadcast that went out Wednesday morning. “This is real time.”

L.A. City Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley said Tuesday in a live address that the number and scale of incidents were stretching the department’s resources thin, sending a message of gratitude to those who are on the front lines.

Flames from the Hurst Fire could be seen from the freeway Tuesday night. Courtesy

The city was battling the fire while managing emergency 911 resources for about 4 million residents, she reminded the public, noting more than 3,000 service calls were handled during that time, which, for perspective, is well over double the average of 1,500 calls for a 24-hour period.

There were no active evacuation orders in place for the Santa Clarita Valley as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Luis Molina of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Several road closures impacting SCV commuters remained in place, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez of the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office, who urged caution and patience for motorists who have to be on the road today.

The Hurst Fire on Tuesday

He also advised everyone to check their routes as things may change due to the weather events.

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 transition to Interstate 210 remained closed as of 8:15 a.m., he said.

“The truck route in the area of the 210 and 14 is going to be shut down as well,” he said, adding that eastbound lanes of the 210 have been reopened but the westbound remains closed.