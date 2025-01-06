Video shows juveniles riding dirt bikes through mall food court 

No arrests were made following reports of juveniles riding dirt bikes inside the Valencia Town Center mall on Saturday night, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard at the local shopping mall at 9:22 p.m. after they received a report from a female stating, “she was hit by one of [the dirt bikes] when she was walking to her vehicle,” said Sgt. Jerome Gage with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Once deputies arrived, the reporting party could not be located and, as a result, no arrests were made, he said, assuming the female caller was non-desirous of pressing charges.

Gage confirmed he was aware of a video circulating on Instagram with over 75,000 views that allegedly shows three males driving around the food court of the Valencia Town Center mall on Saturday night.

Gage could not confirm if the incident at the mall was connected to another incident about half an hour later, in which a teen was fatally struck while riding his dirt bike on Railroad Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive in Newhall.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of the Railroad Avenue incident at 9:49 p.m., according to initial Signal reports, and the juvenile later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

No additional information is available at the time of this story’s publication.