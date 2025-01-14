West Ranch student hosts board game donation drive 

For Govind Sudan, a West Ranch High School sophomore, sitting down and playing board games with his family was one of his favorite memories growing up, and with his passion for helping his community, he decided to host a board game drive at his school to benefit the members of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.

Sudan said the SCV Boys and Girls Club has always been an inspiration to him due to the impacts the club has on the community.

“I’ve had the privilege of volunteering for previous events with the Boys and Girls Club and I was inspired by what an amazing organization they are,” he said. “When I heard that new clubhouses were going to open, I wanted to contribute in some way to the memories of kids in the club.”

To increase participation in donations for the drive, Sudan said he waited to host it until the holiday season came around. He hoped the holiday spirit would generate a large response. He also worked together with West Ranch’s National Honor Society Director Michelle Diaz-McCormick to allow students to apply two hours of volunteering for every three games they donated.

“There was actually an overwhelming participation in this board game drive, and I was able to collect over 130 new or gently used board games,” said Sudan.

Govind Sudan hosts a board game drive for the holidays at West Ranch High School. Courtesy of Munnu Sudan

After collecting all of the board games in November, Sudan said he went to the Boys and Girls Club in Newhall the first week of December to drop them off and he instantly heard the excitement among the kids.

He added that the board game drive was not his first time working with the Boys and Girls Club.

“With the help of (West Ranch) ASB admin, Tim Cotti and Tracie Priske, I implemented an ‘adopt-a-family’ program, which is where we fulfill a holiday wish list for families of the Boys and Girls Club,” said Sudan.

He said that from a young age, he was always taught the importance of giving back to his community in any way possible and his passion is to continue this as he grows up.

Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys and Girls Club, said he has had the privilege of watching Sudan grow up after working with his father.

He said that he was proud of the work Sudan was making on behalf of the community.

“We can’t downplay the power of play,” said Nelson.

He said that some may see it as a small effort or something that would not impact a child’s life, but what they don’t realize is that a board game can mean all the difference to a child.

It can help them feel connected to peers, teach them how to problem solve and work as a team, and it builds confidence in them when they win, said Nelson.

He added that when Sudan said he wanted to do a board game drive, he was immediately on board and knew the kids would be excited to have new games to play.

Sudan said he hopes that after he graduates West Ranch will continue to help students make community connections like they have helped him.

“I want to develop a sense of philanthropy within the Santa Clarita Valley,” he said. “I think that the people who are fortunate should use their resources to make the world a better place.”