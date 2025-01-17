Whitesides announces committee assignments 

News release

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, announced his House Armed Services Committee and subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress.

Within the HASC, Whitesides will serve on the Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation subcommittee, the Strategic Forces subcommittee and the Seapower and Projection Forces subcommittee.

These roles will allow him to advocate for issues vital to his district while advancing critical national defense priorities, said a news release from Whitesides’ office.

Whitesides was the only Democratic member selected to serve on three subcommittees.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as a member of the House Armed Services Committee,” Whitesides said in the release. “In addition to advocating for the numerous military facilities and service members throughout our district, I plan on using my background in aerospace to evaluate and advance priorities in defense and space technology. Our nation faces evolving challenges in global security and technological advancement, and I am committed to working across the aisle to ensure that our military is equipped to meet these challenges and that the U.S. remains at the forefront of innovation.”

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, said in the release that Whitesides’ experience will be an asset in his committee assignments.

“Congressman Whitesides’ work as the former NASA chief of staff and CEO of Virgin Galactic, along with his uniquely valuable experience with hypersonics, space technology, aerospace manufacturing and testing, and procurement reform will be extremely beneficial to our work to ensure the department is better able to procure and develop new technology in the face of growing challenges worldwide,” Smith said. “His representation of United States Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale and multiple military design and manufacturing operations will be equally important in our work to ensure service members, military families, and civilian workers get the resources and respect they need and deserve.”