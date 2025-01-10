Wind blows city tree onto Valencia home 

A city tree fell and damaged part of a home on the 23100 block of Cerca Drive on Tuesday night due to the high windstorms blowing through Santa Clarita Valley.

Jerry Schlund, a neighbor, said that homeowner Donald Thompson was out of town at the time the tree fell and has been made aware of the incident.

Schlund said Thompson has been his neighbor since 1971 when they both moved to the street. He said that when he came out of his house Wednesday morning he saw the tree had fallen and went to see the extent of the damage.

Video courtesy of Jerry Schlund

“Yesterday morning after it fell, I came here, and I went around the back and the slider (door) was open. So, I went in with the inspector and I got some photos of the tree in the house,” said Schlund. “They’re crushed. The bedrooms and the living room.”

Landscape maintenance workers were beginning to work on behalf of the city of Santa Clarita to remove the tree Thursday morning. They could be seen using a crane to lift a worker over the tree to assess the best plan of action. They began using chainsaws to cut away branches in the backyard and used the crane to move them back to the front of the house.

Landscape maintenance workers prepare to cut away at a tree on Thursday morning that fell and damaged a home on the 23100 block of Cerca Drive Tuesday night. Jan. 9, 2025 Maya Morales/The Signal

Andrew Adams, special districts manager for the city of Santa Clarita, said that the L.A. County Fire Department had made the city aware of the tree falling. He said that when it comes to removing city-owned and maintained trees, the city will send out a contractor to remove it.

He added that because the tree was so large, he could not say how long the removal process would take.

“The contractor out there does have a crane and other equipment they are using to carefully remove the tree, but I imagine that the tree should be fully removed by tomorrow,” said Adams.

He said that the city maintains over 100,000 trees and because of the windstorms that came through SCV they have experienced more calls for tree failures or broken branches.

When they receive a call, they send out inspectors who assess the damage and then contractors will go to remove the tree or any remaining hazards, Adams said.

He added that if residents have a city tree or branch failure, they should contact the city’s urban forestry team at 661-290-3200 or visit the city’s website to file a request to remove the tree at santaclarita.gov/rsc.