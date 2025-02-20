20 Unique Date Ideas Los Angeles Has to Offer

Los Angeles has a plethora of fun date ideas to try with your special someone. Whether you are looking for creative, adventurous, fun, or romantic date ideas, we have you covered. Here’s a list of the top 20 unique date ideas in Los Angeles.

1. Quest Room Culver City

Head over to Quest Room Culver City for a unique and memorable date. Escape rooms encourage teamwork, brainpower, and creativity. An escape room is also the perfect destination for couples who enjoy solving puzzles together and don’t mind a race against time!

At Quest Room’s Culver City location, you and your partner can choose from escape room challenges including an exciting pirate-themed plot and a university-themed mystery with a thriller twist.

2. Explore Grand Central Market

Visit this historic food hall in Downtown Los Angeles for culinary delights and cultural experiences. There are so many food vendors to choose from including Mexican, Asian, American, Italian, BBQ, beer, wine, ice cream, and more. Grand Central Market is the perfect spot for couples craving a delicious foodie date night.

3. Ride a Swan Boat at Echo Park Lake

Enjoy a romantic night ride on a cozy swan boat at Echo Park Lake. This peaceful and pretty lit-up ride allows for an intimate setting for two. Be sure to sign up beforehand as reservations are required (no walk-ups allowed).

4. Guided Horseback Ride at Sunset Ranch Hollywood

Sunset Ranch Hollywood, established in 1929, is one of the top unexpected date ideas in Los Angeles. For a unique night out, consider a two-hour horseback ride through green fields to a majestic 360° view of the skyline, ocean, mountains, and the iconic Hollywood sign. The natural beauty of the scenic trails and horses is the perfect setting for a fun-filled date for animal lovers.

5. Visit the Santa Monica Pier

One of the top first date ideas in Los Angeles is visiting the famous Santa Monica Pier. Located off Santa Monica’s westernmost point, it boasts live music, beautiful Pacific Ocean views, carnival games, and of course, a Ferris Wheel ride. The Santa Monica Pier is a great place for couples to take part in a lively atmosphere and enjoy the sun and surf together.

6. Picnic at El Matador State Beach

If you’re looking for free date ideas, why not pack a picnic and head down the Pacific Coast Highway to El Matador State Beach? This beach is famous for large rock formations spread across the shore. Head down a flight of stairs to explore the rocks and small cave structures, or snap pictures together of the Pacific Ocean views.

7. Catch a Show at Melrose Rooftop Theater

Snuggle up together with a starlit movie date night at Melrose Rooftop Theater. This venue offers both classic films and modern shows. Nestle in with personal beanbag chairs, food, and drinks delivered straight to your comfy rooftop seat. Please note that this venue is strictly 21 and over. For couples looking for fun date ideas, this outdoor movie stop should be high on the list.

8. View the Venice Canals

Take a peaceful walk hand in hand along the Venice Canals. Enjoy the arched bridges, beautiful homes, and serene waters. This romantic date idea will take you to another land with its charm as you escape the busy city for a sweet moment of rest.

9. Bowling at Highland Park Bowl

Los Angeles’ oldest bowling alley is Highland Park Bowl. Established in 1927, this vintage and classy bowling alley is one of the hidden gems of LA. Try their craft cocktails, pizza, or gelato. For couples looking for fun date ideas, bowling is a classic choice. Take it up a few notches by taking your partner to this surefire fun spot.

10. Hike to the Hollywood Sign

Couples who aren’t afraid to get a bit sweaty should take a hike to Hollywood’s famous sign. Choose a trail level from easy to difficult. These trails take around two to three hours to complete but will be worth the challenge. Reservations are not needed as the trails are open from sunrise to sunset 365 days a year.

Pro tip: Don’t trespass over the fence to try to touch the sign as there is a police officer stationed to help protect the sign as well as security cameras in use 24/7.

11. Visit the Mosaic Tile House

Step into an enchanted piece of art with your partner. From beautiful blues, reds, greens, and yellows, nearly every inch of this home has been turned into a beautiful creative work using mosaic tiles. This home is open to the public for walkthroughs on Saturdays only. The Mosaic Tile House is a whimsical wonder for art-loving couples to behold.

12. Cooking Classes

For a first date idea, try your hand at cooking classes. There are many options for learning cultural dishes, desserts, or other homemade recipes in LA. Some cooking class groups will even sit down after the class to eat together.

13. Explore the Getty Villa Venture

For history or culture buffs, head to the Getty Villa Venture in Pacific Palisades. An extensive collection of architecture, art, and history are combined at this date night location. Both indoor and outdoor performances are offered including play-readings of “The Trojan Women”, and Aristophanes’ Peace.

14. People Watch on Venice Beach Boardwalk

Tourists, street performers, vendors, and locals alike provide the perfect conversation starters on Venice Beach. Enjoy a stroll down by the waves, buy a cool trinket, and meet someone new down at the Venice Beach boardwalk.

15. Visit Griffith Observatory

Plan your next date at Griffith Observatory for a dreamy look at the deep sky above. After a curated tour of the science, history, and trivia of the site, watch a 40-minute immersive show in the planetarium theater. Griffith Observatory is the perfect date night spot for starry-eyed lovers.

16. Explore Huntington Library

Feeling intellectual? The Huntington Library is sure to satisfy your hunger for knowledge. Besides its rare books, its botanical gardens and art exhibits are sure to inspire intimate conversations.

17. Gaze at the Sunset in the Santa Monica Mountains

Some couples are looking for free date ideas. Sunset watching is romantic, free, and a perfect way to spend quality time together in Los Angeles. Drive over to Santa Monica mountains and take a picnic or wine for a beautiful, relaxing view of the colorful sunset.

18. Explore Downtown Los Angeles By Night

For couples who love excitement and high energy, one of the best date ideas is to go Downtown LA and explore. After the sun sets, the lights, energy, and people create a vibrant center for entertainment, culture, and nightlife.

19. Wine Tasting in Malibu

Savor local wines at one of Malibu’s wineries. Whether you prefer guided wine tastings, tours, private tours, and even food trucks, wine tasting is one of the best date ideas for couples ready to relax, explore, or chat the day away.

20. Kayak in the Pacific Ocean

Adventure-loving couples won’t want to miss the vast opportunities the Pacific beaches have to offer. Rent a kayak to paddle along the beach for a memorable date sure to leave a lasting impression. Be on the lookout for dolphins!

Los Angeles is brimming with unique date ideas. Whether you are interested in adventure, history, food, relaxation, or culture, Los Angeles has the spot for you.

Take turns choosing where your next date will be and try a variety of activities to get to know different facets of your date. Enjoy your time together exploring the wonders of LA!