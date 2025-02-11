$20,000 in cash and jewelry stolen from Stevenson Ranch home  

Deputies are investigating a home burglary in Stevenson Ranch where $20,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen from a safe on Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident took place at 7 p.m. in the 25200 block of Steinbeck Avenue and deputies were alerted by an informant that a sliding door and windows of the home were forced open, said Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Two masked male suspects were seen forcing entry into the home, according to Ring camera footage obtained by deputies during their investigation, said Jensen, and the suspects broke into a small safe and stole a total of $20,000 in cash and jewelry.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident as of Tuesday morning and deputies are continuing their investigation, Jensen added. No additional information was available.