3-year-old airlifted after medical emergency 

A 3-year-old girl was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon after reportedly suffering from a seizure, according to radio dispatch traffic.

At 12:25 p.m., L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched for a medical emergency at the 22000 block of Los Rogues Drive, according to Public Information Officer Jonathan Torres with the Fire Department.

Torres said that firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:30 p.m. and a helicopter was assigned for an airlift at 12:56 p.m.

One patient was transported by airlift to a local hospital, he added.

Torres said he could not confirm if the patient was a minor because it would be a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.