Big rig fire: Closures cleared after 4 hours  

A semi-truck carrying coconut oil caught fire for unknown reasons on the northbound side of Interstate 5 south of Calgrove Boulevard, causing closures for four hours on Tuesday night, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office.

CHP officers were dispatched to a call at approximately 9:03 p.m. where the “semi-truck was reported to be transporting coconut oil,” wrote Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office, in an email to The Signal.

The cause of the fire is unknown, he added, and the blaze did not spread to the brush in the area.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene of the incident at 9:19 p.m. and the fire was knocked down by 9:36 p.m., according to Saadullah Sheikh, a spokesman with the agency.

Due to the incident, the No. 3 and No. 4 lanes on the northbound side of I-5 were closed for approximately four hours for cleanup operations, Burgos-Lopez added in the email, and no injuries were reported.