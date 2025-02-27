Bridge to Home raises funds through Soup for the Soul while traveling back to 1920s 

The Roaring Twenties made some noise at the Hyatt Regency Valencia Saturday night, as Bridge to Home hosted its annual Soup for the Soul event titled, “Roaring into a New Era.”

As attendees emulated the theme with flapper dresses and headpieces, and transported back in time to a speakeasy, “all funds raised … [helped] provide stability, meals, safe shelter, mental health case management services, and program support for those experiencing homelessness in [the] community,” according to the Bridge to Home website.

A Model T was available for a photo op during Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul, “Roaring into a New Era,” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Maddy Nave, a member of the board of directors, and Mandy O’Connor, director of development, took the stage to welcome the attendees and to encourage the participation in the 14-item live auction, in addition to a raffle prize of one night at the Ritz Carlton, Santa Barbara.

“I have been on the board of Bridge to Home for almost a year now, and had the pleasure of being this year’s Soup for the Soul event chair. It is my true pleasure to serve my community in this way, especially getting to plan this amazing event with our extraordinary event committee and the amazing Mandy O’Connor. Mandy puts her heart and soul into Bridge to Home, and is so passionate about this cause,” Nave said. “We are so excited to have you joining us tonight.”

Board of Directors member Maddy Nave, left, and Director of Development Mandy O’Connor speak to the crowd during Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul, “Roaring into a New Era,” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Every one of you has shared why you believe in and support our incredible organization, and it’s clear that each of you holds a unique and personal connection with Bridge to Home, and it fills my heart with gratitude,” O’Connor said. “Tonight isn’t just about raising awareness of homelessness in Santa Clarita Valley, it is also about celebrating you.”

Cherise Moore, current board president of the William S. Hart Union High School District and president of the Bridge to Home board, shared statistics with the crowd about how students in Santa Clarita deal with homelessness.

“I’m currently the board president for the [Hart district], where I have served since 2017, and during that time, I’ve seen a staggering reality: the number of students experiencing homelessness rising. This year, reports [I’ve seen] have shown that we have somewhere between 800 to 1,000 students who are experiencing homelessness,” Moore added. “These students aren’t always living in streets, not what you might expect, but they are living in unstable situations.”

According to Moore, the students can be couch surfing or living in motels, cars, etc.

Cherise Moore, president of the Board of Directors, discusses statistics during Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul, “Roaring into a New Era,” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Last year was amazing. We impacted over 1,000 lives, both inside and outside of our shelter, and we served over 70,000 meals. Our mission goes well beyond providing a roof over someone’s head. We offer resources and support needed to rebuild lives and help people regain their independence,” Moore said. “We have 69 semi-private sleeping units … eight family-style units, and we offer safe and supportive spaces to transition families and individuals out of homelessness … As we are roaring into a new era, we are truly grateful to you.”

Chris Najarro, executive director of Bridge to Home, discussed the new full-service interim shelter, which opened in July.

Chris Najarro, executive director of Bridge to Home, discusses statistics during Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul, “Roaring into a New Era,” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It’s been an incredible privilege to lead this organization for the past three years, especially during such a pivotal time in Bridge to Home’s history … This past year, we opened our new, long-awaited shelter, going from welcoming 60 adults to 69 each night, and for the first time, families as well,” Najarro said. “For those that we serve, our shelter means that they can stay within the community, their own community, ensuring that they don’t have to uproot their lives to access the child care and services they need.”

According to Najarro, Bridge to Home’s 15-member team helped 212 individuals transition into permanent housing in 2024.

Among those who shared their experiences was shelter resident Irma Martinez, crediting Bridge to Home for helping her when she began facing health difficulties.

Shelter resident Irma Martinez discusses her experience with Bridge to Home during Soup for the Soul, “Roaring into a New Era,” at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I am a single mother of three, and a resident of Bridge to Home … I had a long career in payroll, and I always earned enough to provide a roof over our heads and dinner on the table. I was even able to help my eldest daughter with a softball scholarship,” Martinez said. “My health started to decline, and I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and arthritis … [Bridge to Home] welcomed us with open arms, [they] reassured us and [said], ‘Don’t worry, you’re safe now.’ Those words meant everything to me.”