City hosts discussion on youth substance abuse 

Parenting for Prevention, a community conversation hosted by the city Monday at Golden Valley High School, tackled the topic of drug and alcohol use, a prevalent issue among communities including the Santa Clarita Valley in recent years.

City officials led an open discussion for parents, guardians and caregivers, offering essential tips on recognizing signs of substance abuse in children and fostering honest conversations that promote a drug-free lifestyle.

“It’s important for families to be educated in what is out there in the community regarding drugs and how that can impact their child,” said Cynthia Muir, a community service supervisor for the city in a followup interview on Thursday afternoon. “The more they learn about it, the better they are equipped to help their child.”

Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias (left) greets nonprofit organization representatives during the ‘Parenting for Prevention’ in-person meeting hosted by the city of Santa Clarita on Jan. 27, 2025 in Canyon Country. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Lindsey Rae Ackerman, a marriage and family therapist and vice president of Clear Behavioral Health, identified common signs of substance abuse, including sleep changes, fatigue, lack of motivation, mood swings, and irritability. She also noted that the adolescent brain isn’t fully developed until age 25, making teens more vulnerable to substance abuse due to peer pressure, academic stress, anxiety, and depression.

“Establish an open dialog of communication, spend regular quality time, create a safe space for your teens to be able to come to you and talk to you,” Muir said. “Make sure that they’re involved in positive activities, because that’s when they find something that interests or motivates them.”

The Parenting for Prevention campaign provides ongoing education and support to help families navigate these conversations and develop prevention strategies, according to a city news release. The release also stated that the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department data showing fentanyl-related deaths were at 33 in 2022 and 19 in 2023.

Child & Family Center Prevention Coordinator Leah Parker and Production Coordinator Eyda Noriega during the ‘Parenting for Prevention’ in-person meeting hosted by the city of Santa Clarita on Jan. 27, 2025 in Canyon Country. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Approximately 20 people attended in person, with 36 more joining via livestream. While translation devices were available for non-English speakers, none attended, Muir said. Guests were also encouraged to connect with local nonprofit organizations such as Child & Family Center, and the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence of San Fernando Valley.

Muir advised the public to visit the DFYinSCV website for bilingual podcasts, drug education, and previous livestreamed discussions to support their efforts for a “drug free is the way to be” lifestyle.