COC Foundation to honor Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award 

News release

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The 33rd annual Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on Saturday, May 17.

“Marlee Lauffer has continuously given her time and talents to our community for many years now,” Silver Spur Committee Chair Dawn Abasta said in a news release. “It is not possible to think of Valencia’s history without thinking of her. Her leadership and ability to cultivate and develop strong community relationships has given the Santa Clarita Valley and its many nonprofits so many opportunities and successes.”

Lauffer has served as president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and vice president of the hospital’s marketing and communications since 2015. As foundation president, she oversaw an ambitious capital campaign that helped finance the hospital’s new patient tower, the release said. The capital campaign included an employee giving campaign that has raised over $1.5 million and served as a model for other employee giving campaigns.

As vice president of marketing and communication for Henry Mayo, Lauffer oversaw all hospital internal and external communications during the COVID-19 pandemic, including communication about the hospital’s community vaccination clinic.

Lauffer’s generosity and dedication has benefited numerous COC programs and efforts, the release said. A former Patron of the Performing Arts member, Lauffer financially contributed to the campaigns for the college’s culinary arts program, wine studies program, as well as the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center. She also sat on the fundraising campaign committees for the University Center and culinary arts program.

“I’ve long championed COC’s growth and expansion as it strives to be an outstanding place for students of all ages to learn and prosper,” Lauffer said in the release. “Over the years, I’ve supported several initiatives at COC and it is such an honor to be recognized by its foundation for my commitment to our community. I am grateful that the event will also support COC’s outstanding nursing program, which benefits our hospital and surrounding community.”

Lauffer was a founding director of the Bank of Santa Clarita and served on its board of directors until its merger. She now serves on the supervisory committee for Logix Federal Credit Union.

She also chaired the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and remains involved with numerous nonprofit, business and advisory committees, including the SCV Economic Development Corp.

Lauffer was named a Woman of the Year by the California State Senate in 2008 and 2018, the Visionary Business Leader of the Year by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal in 2006, Betty Ferguson Foundation Woman of the Year in 2003, and Zonta Woman of Honor in 2014. She has also been listed among “The Signal’s Top 51 Most Influential” since its inception.

Prior to joining Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Lauffer served as senior vice president of marketing and communications for The Newhall Land and Farming Co., the developer of Valencia, for 26 years.

Lauffer holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA, where she was active in student government and president of Gamma Pi Beta.

A resident of Valencia, she is the proud mother of Katharine Means.

The Silver Spur Award is the foundation’s highest honor, and it is given annually in recognition of the honoree’s commitment and service to the college and the wider community.

The 2025 Silver Spur festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with guests able to enjoy cocktails and dinner. The evening will also feature a live auction and personal video tribute created for Lauffer.

Previous Silver Spur recipients include: Steve Corn, Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg; Bruce Fortine; U.S. Rep. Howard P. “Buck” McKeon (Ret.); Jack and Doreen Shine; Jill Mellady; The Newhall Family; Remo and Ami Belli, Barry and Pati Gump, Richard and Marian Sandnes, Diana Cusumano, Myrna and Gary Condie, Harold and Jacquie Petersen, Wayne Crawford, Rita Garasi, Tom Veloz, Charlotte and Frank Kleeman, Gary Cusumano, Jay and Joyce Rodgers, Tom Lee, Lou Garasi, Michael Berger, Roberta Veloz, Dick Luechtefeld, Robert Ormsby, LaVerne Harris, John Hoskinson, Tom Dierckman, Scott and Ruth Newhall, Elisha “Aggie” Agajanian, and Cliffie Stone.

For more information about the 2025 Silver Spur event or to become an event sponsor, contact the COC Foundation at 661-362-3434 or email [email protected].

To purchase tickets for the 2025 Silver Spur Celebration ($225 and up), go to www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/Events/2025-silver-spur.php.