College Brief for Feb. 20

Local student among 6,478 undergrad scholars on MTSU dean’s list

Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating 6,478 students who appear on the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester, including Patricio Argumedo, of Santa Clarita.

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee. Its fall enrollment averages more than 20,000 students for the past several years.