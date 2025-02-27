College Briefs for Feb. 27

Local student named to SAU dean’s list

McKenna Ehrlich Fitzpatrick Edwards earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2024 semester, securing a position on Southern Arkansas University’s dean’s list.

Edwards is a freshman agricultural science (animal science) major from Santa Clarita.

A total of 650 students were honored on this semester’s dean’s list.

Southern Arkansas University offers more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies.

Local student earns president’s list honors at Utah Tech University

Laila Mendoza, of Newhall, was among the 1,049 students at Utah Tech University earning president’s list honors for the fall 2024 semester.

To qualify, students had to attain a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher and complete at least 15 credits.

“Congratulations to our exceptional students whose dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved place on the honor roll,” Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Utah Tech, said in a news release. “Seeing our students embrace opportunities at Utah Tech and achieve excellence is truly inspiring.”

Utah Tech is an open-enrollment teaching institution that offers nearly 300 academic programs in southern Utah. The university’s motto is “active learning. active life.”

Local students named to Ole Miss dean’s honor roll

The University of Mississippi announced several local students were named to the fall 2024 honor roll lists.

The following local students were named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74:

• Caitlyn Connolly, of Santa Clarita, in the sport and recreation administration program.

• Sophia Parra, of Newhall, in the entrepreneurship program.

• Avery Swailes, of Valencia, in the exercise science program.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university and is included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification. Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford.