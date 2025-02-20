DA’s Office declines case against truck driver 

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge a 33-year-old truck driver with two charges that were presented by investigators with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit.

SVU detectives had sought a pair of charges against the truck driver who was arrested by local deputies on suspicion of sexual assault and domestic violence.

A spokeswoman with the DA’s Office wrote in an email Wednesday that the prosecution was declined due to insufficient evidence.

Patrol deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested the 33-year-old suspect at 4:50 p.m. Saturday and booked him at the station in the early morning hours Sunday on suspicion of the two felony charges, which included sexual penetration by force or fear.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the Special Victims Unit confirmed the investigation by the SVU and the presentation of charges to the DA’s Office to decide on charges Wednesday morning.

The suspect was listed as being held in lieu of $100,000 bail in local custody as of Wednesday morning, based on Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.