Deputies engage in foot pursuit in Canyon Country 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a foot pursuit Thursday afternoon of a male suspect, starting at the Metrolink train station at Via Princessa and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Deputies observed the male suspect allegedly making criminal threats when they engaged in a foot pursuit shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic man wearing a yellow shirt and white jacket, according to radio dispatch traffic.

That foot pursuit led to a containment in the Santa Clara riverbed as deputies coordinated their efforts to take the suspect into custody. The containment is still pending as of the publication of this story.

As of this story’s publication, the suspect is hunkered down in the Santa Clara River Wash area near Luther Drive.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.