Deputies investigate burglary at closed Claim Jumper 

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official confirmed one person was in custody in connection with a deputy’s “observational arrest” while on patrol Thursday evening, the station’s watch deputy said Friday.

The incident started based on something deputies saw while patrolling the area surrounding the 25000 block of The Old Road, which is the site of the Valencia Marketplace shopping center.

Deputy Villalobos, who declined to give her first name, confirmed one person was taken into custody after an investigation into the former site of the Claim Jumper restaurant there.

A report on social media that showed footage of deputies investigating a break-in at the location indicated that one of three suspects were detained, with two fleeing the scene before deputies could catch them.

Villalobos said she could not confirm any additional information regarding the alleged theft — including whether any construction materials were taken, which was the claim made in the Instagram post.

She did say one person was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

There was no other suspect information Friday.

Anyone who has information about the incidents can report it to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, or the information can be provided anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website, lacrimestoppers.org.