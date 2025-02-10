Excitement for Super Bowl roars through SCV 

Good food, cold drinks and a bunch of cheers were just some of the festivities going on at Schooners Patio Grille for the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The energy was high while watching the game with people rooting for either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs.

“In here itself, we are all friendly and you know we get along. Yeah, we’re rivals, but that’s the camaraderie when it comes to playing the sports, playing football,” said Shane Dobine, one guest rooting for the Eagles.

Schooners prepared ahead of time for the big event, said Alex Arnold, general manager of the local restaurant.

Football fans watch the Super Bowl LIX at Schooners Patio Grille in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

But with the crowd screaming for their team, some were just happy being with friends and family.

“I’m here with my best friend and we are having a great time. Everybody here is in good spirits, and I love to just see that in the community with people. I like things like the Super Bowl, that bring people together regardless of what’s going on in this social climate,” said Marissa McGraw, another guest rooting for the Chiefs.

One man was not a fan of either team or the sport, but wanted to get the kids out of the house for the day.

“Well, honestly, I came out to get the kids interested in sports,” said Toby Fowler, who was enjoying a meal with numerous kids. He added that he was looking forward to the kids taking a break from phones and cheering each team on.