Four days of rain expected this week 

Wet weather is headed to the Santa Clarita Valley this week and residents should plan for light to moderate rain conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest potential for rainfall this week begins on Tuesday night following into Wednesday morning. However, some showers could develop as early as Tuesday afternoon, according to NWS meteorologists.

As Wednesday rolls around, there is a 30%-50% chance of on-and-off showers, with the possibility of breaks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, there is an 80%-90% chance that rains are going to redevelop, according to NWS meteorologist Todd Hall.

Hall said sunshine is expected on Friday afternoon at the earliest.

The winds this week will be light, with slight gusty winds around 20-25 mph in the Canyon Country area. But, if residents live in the mountains, stronger winds are expected, hitting 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Residents who live near areas affected by the Hughes Fire, there is a 5% chance of debris flow, according to Hall.

There are no flash flood warnings for Santa Clarita, but NWS is continuing to monitor it.